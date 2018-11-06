T.Y. McGill: Works out for Eagles
McGill (undisclosed) worked out for the Eagles on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
The Eagles claimed McGill off waivers from the Chargers back in early October, though he was waived shortly after when McGill was unable to pass his physical. It's unlikely the Eagles would bring him in for a workout if he wasn't healthy, but it doesn't seem that the two sides struck a deal after the workout.
