Charlton was released by the Cowboys on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Cowboys were hoping to move Charlton via trade with Robert Quinn returning from his two-game suspension, but they were unable to. As a result, he has been released by Dallas. The 2017 first-round pick should garner some interest from around the league as a free agent.

