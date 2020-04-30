Play

The Dolphins waived Charlton (ankle) on Thursday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Charlton led the Dolphins with five sacks across 10 games (five starts) last season, after having been picked up off waivers from the Cowboys mid-September. Four of those sacks came in his first five games with the team, however, after which Charlton trailed off. Cutting the 25-year-old saves Miami roughly $1.8 million against the cap for 2020.

