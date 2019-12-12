Play

The Jaguars waived Hayes on Thursday.

Hayes appeared in one contest with the Jaguars, Week 9 against the Texans, during which he played seven snaps on special teams. The undrafted rookie out of Appalachian State could be a candidate to rejoin the team's practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

