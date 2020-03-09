Tahir Whitehead: Cut loose by Raiders
Whitehead was released by the Raiders on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Per Yates, this move clears up nearly $6 million dollars in cap space for the Raiders. A productive veteran, Whitehead figures to have a market in free agency after recording over 100 tackles for the fourth straight year in 2019.
More News
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Surpasses 100 tackles again in 2019•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Racks up 11 tackles in loss•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Stacks up 14 stops•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Piles up 11 stops•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Collects eight tackles in Green Bay•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Heath's Busts 1.0
Heath Cummings names his early busts for the 2020 season.
-
Heath's Sleepers 1.0
Heath Cummings has nine players the industry is sleeping on early in the 2020 offseason.