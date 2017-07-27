Taiwan Jones: Released by Oakland
Jones was released by the Raiders on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jones struggled in 2016 and was likely not going to be any more than a depth back in 2017. He had just five touches on offense last year, combing for 35 yards rushing and receiving and no touchdowns. Now entering his 7th campaign, he'll look to catch on as a depth back and special teams player elsewhere.
