Taj McGowan: Fails physical, waived
The Jaguars have waived McGowan (knee) after he failed a physical, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McGowan spent the entire 2019 season on injured reserve with a knee injury. His failed physical indicates he has not fully recovered. He will now be free to find a new opportunity once his health allows it
