Taj McGowan: Waived/injured by Jacksonville

McGown (knee) was placed on the waived/injured list by the Jaguars on Wednesday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

McGown was sidelined during practice Wednesday, and will hit the waiver wire while dealing with a knee injury. If he goes unclaimed, however, McGown will revert back to the Jaguars' injured reserve list. The team filled his roster void by signing fellow running back Devante Mays on Wednesday.