Williams was waived by the Falcons on Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Williams, who joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of TCU, will become an unrestricted free agent if he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...