Tajae Sharpe: Let go by Minnesota
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 14, 2020
at
4:56 pm ET 1 min read
The Vikings waived
Sharpe on Monday.
Sharpe struggled to get his footing in Minnesota, as he suited up in just four games and didn't record a reception. The 25-year-old receiver posted a 25-329-4 line with the Titans in 2019, so it wouldn't be surprising to see another team take a flier on Sharpe for depth purposes.
