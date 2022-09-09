The Bears released Sharpe (ribs) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Sharpe was set to miss the remainder of the season after being placed on injured reserve, but he'll now be free to join a new team in 2022 once he clears his current rib injury. It's unclear when the veteran wideout initially suffered the injury, but he was sidelined for the final two exhibition games after leading Chicago with 44 receiving yards during the preseason opener.