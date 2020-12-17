Sharpe agreed to a contract Thursday to join the Chiefs' practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The wideout will have to compete COVID-19 intake testing protocols before he's eligible to join the Chiefs, so the team may wait a few days until announcing the transaction. Once he's cleared to practice with the Chiefs, Sharpe could be evaluated for a potential addition to the 53-man roster over the final two weeks of the regular season. The Chiefs currently have only four receivers on the active roster with Byron Pringle (ankle) on injured reserve.