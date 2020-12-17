Sharpe agreed to a contract Thursday to join the Chiefs' practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The wideout will have to compete COVID-19 intake testing protocols before he's eligible to join the Chiefs, so the team may wait a few days until announcing the transaction. Once he's cleared to practice with the Chiefs, Sharpe could be evaluated for a potential addition to the 53-man roster over the final two weeks of the regular season. The Chiefs currently have only four receivers on the active roster with Byron Pringle (ankle) on injured reserve.

More News