Before you enter your 2025 Fantasy Football draft, I have a challenge for you: Take a stand on De'Von Achane. Achane is one of the pivotal players in the 2025 season, and judging by consensus rankings and ADP, everyone will get a chance at him. Both sources have Achane around the start of Round 2 in one-QB leagues, which might lead you to believe that the only people who need to consider drafting him are those drafting in the back of the top 12. I disagree completely. Achane is the number one running back in my projections and Ja'Marr Chase is the only non-quarterback I have projected to score more PPR Fantasy points.

I want to start by acknowledging the risks. Achane himself is a bit undersized and he missed five games himself. His quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is one of the most concerning injury risks, and Achane was terrible when Tagovailoa was hurt last year. Also, the Dolphins offensive line projects as a negative, possibly a big negative. I don't want to ignore these risks; I don't want you to either. But Achane's upside may be enough to overcome them.

You do not even have to use your imagination at all to see Achane's upside. Last year he played 11 games with Tagovailoa, and had 143 carries for 621 yards and five touchdowns while catching 67 passes for 530 yards and six touchdowns. That's over 22 Fantasy points per game. The Dolphins went to a more horizontal passing attack last year and Achane and Jonnu Smith were the big beneficiaries. Smith is now in Pittsburgh, making Achane a legitimate candidate for at least 100 targets, maybe 100 catches. The Dolphins were third in the NFL with a 21.6% running back target share and they have spent the offseason talking about getting the ball out quicker.

Achane's target upside is rivaled only by his efficiency. In 28 career games he has averaged 5.6 yards per carry, 6.4 yards per target, and he has scored once every 17.8 touches. A high volume player with extreme efficiency is a rare combination in the NFL, but it is exactly what you get in Achane.

My 2025 projection for Achane is 294 touches, 1,780 total yards, and 14.2 touchdowns. The touchdown number specifically is not a ceiling projection. I do think his risk profile is a good enough reason to put him behind Ja'Marr Chase and Bijan Robinson. I also think it is reasonable to think the shape of the first two rounds, and the quality of the running backs at the two-three turn is justification for taking CeeDee Lamb and maybe even Justin Jefferson over him. In non or half PPR I would be fine taking Saquon Barkley too, if you think his risk is lower. That being said, I cannot imagine letting Achane fall to Round 2. If you are trying to win your league, Achane is the type of player you want on your roster.

I will finish with one player I see consistently ahead of Achane in the rankings, and that is Jahmyr Gibbs. Achane with Tagovailoa has been more than 10% better than Gibbs with Montgomery in Fantasy the last two years. It seems a foregone conclusion in the community that you should take Gibbs over Achane. That may end up being good advice, but just know that you are counting on an injury to make it right. If all four players stay healthy, we don't have any evidence to suggest Gibbs will be better.