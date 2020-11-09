The Falcons waived McKinley (groin) on Monday.
McKinley recently expressed criticism of the Falcons' organization for not dealing him ahead of the NFL's trade deadline, and the team has now decided to simply cut bait with the 2017 first-round pick. The 25-year-old has missed five games this season due to a lingering groin injury, including Atlanta's two most recent contests, so his current health remains a question mark. Nonetheless, plenty of teams around the league are desperate for a boost at defensive end, so it seems likely that McKinley will be claimed off waivers Tuesday. Any team that does claim McKinley will also inherit his $875,000 contract for the rest of the season.