Takkarist McKinley: Done with the Rams
RotoWire Staff
Oct 18, 2022
The Rams released
McKinley on Tuesday.
Los Angeles signed McKinley to their active roster from the Titans' practice squad in September, but he'll now search elsewhere for snaps after he was released Tuesday. Across the Rams' last four contests, the 26-year-old linebacker totaled 16 defensive snaps and just one tackle in that stretch.
