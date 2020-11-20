The 49ers waived McKinley (groin) with a failed physical designation Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
For the second time in four days, McKinley was cut loose because of a failed physical. The 49ers did provide more clarity on McKinley's health, revealing a groin injury that likely was used as grounds for his release. When the Bengals waived McKinley earlier this week, the Browns and Raiders also tried to claim him off waivers, and it'll be interesting to see if they try again.
More News
-
49ers' Takkarist McKinley: May not be ready immediately•
-
49ers' Takkarist McKinley: Claimed by 49ers•
-
Takkarist McKinley: Waived after failed physical•
-
Bengals' Takkarist McKinley: Won't be cleared until Week 11•
-
Bengals' Takkarist McKinley: Claimed by Cincinnati•
-
Takkarist McKinley: Cut loose by Atlanta•