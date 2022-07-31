The Cowboys hosted McKinley (Achilles) for a tryout Saturday, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
McKinley's 2021 campaign with the Browns ended back in December due to a torn Achilles, so it's encouraging to see him already working out. Team owner/GM Jerry Jones said he "had a good visit with [McKinley]," and noted that the defensive end has "a chance to play this year." Jones said that a contract was discussed, but no agreement with McKinley has been reached.
