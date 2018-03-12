Hali will be released by the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's a sad day for Chiefs fans everywhere, as Hali enjoyed a fantastic 12-year run in Kansas City and finishes his tenure with 89.5 sacks, second-most in team history behind the legendary Derrick Thomas. However, it was indeed the right time for the Chiefs to move on, as Hali was limited to only 99 defensive snaps in 2017 and finished the year with one mere tackle. Kansas City saves $7.7 million against the cap with his release.