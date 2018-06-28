Hali is considering retiring after 12 seasons in the NFL, SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Once an elite edge rusher, Tamba Hali played all 12 seasons of his career to date in Kansas City, totaling 89.5 sacks over that span. He's been a free agent for the last several months and he doesn't appear high on any team's radar. If he decides he wants to keep playing he'll likely be able to catch on with a team as a rotational pass rusher in 2018.

