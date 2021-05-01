Terry is expected to sign with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

A player that many pundits projected to be drafted, Terry instead had his pick of the litter and likely will land in Seattle in the coming days. He displayed explosiveness during his first two years at Florida State, averaging 20.3 YPC and 10.7 YPT while scoring 17 TDs on 181 targets. He fell back to a 23-289-1 line in six games last season, but he nonetheless is in line for a chance to work with Russell Wilson in advance of upcoming campaign.