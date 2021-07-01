Terry was one of 11 individuals indicted by a grand jury June 22 on a felony murder complaint involving the July 2018 death of a 21-year-old woman in Georgia, Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The news of Terry's alleged involvement in the murder case likely played a factor in the Seahawks' decision to release the undrafted rookie out of Florida State on Tuesday. The incident in question occurred in Terry's home county (Turner County, Ga.), when he would have been heading into his redshirt freshman season with the Seminoles. Unless charges against the wide receiver are dropped as the legal process unfolds, Terry's football career could be over.