Tampa Bay Buccaneers fantasy football rankings 2018: Projections for Jameis Winston, Mike Evans, Ronald Jones

NFL training camps haven't opened yet, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a big hit in late June with the announcement that starting quarterback Jameis Winston has been suspended for three games by the NFL for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy. His early-season absence makes an already unpredictable Tampa Bay offense even tougher to project for fantasy football players. And before you try to figure out how to value players like Winston, rookie running back Ronald Jones, receiver Mike Evans or tight end O.J. Howard, you need to see Heath Cummings' fantasy football rankings and projections.



Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports. He's one of the top Fantasy football minds in the nation and specializes in detailed statistical analysis. If there's anybody you should listen to when it comes to fantasy stat projections, it's him.



We can tell you he's calling for Jones to lead Tampa Bay with 918 yards on the ground and five touchdowns -- almost three times the production of the next leading back, Jacquizz Rodgers.



Tampa Bay released veteran Doug Martin in the offseason and invested a second-round pick in Jones, a shifty back out of Southern California who ran for 1,486 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2017. He's a rookie you can draft with confidence because he'll be an integral part of the Bucs' offense.



Another surprise: Cummings is calling for bigger numbers for Evans in 2018 than last year, despite Winston's suspension. Evans pulled in 71 catches for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns in 2017, but he's projected to have 76 catches for 1,093 yards and eight scores this year.



Even with Winston on the shelf for three games, you can still expect 1,000-yard production from the Bucs' top target, so don't be afraid to pick up Evans in your fantasy football leagues.



