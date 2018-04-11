The Falcons waived Tupou on Wednesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Tupou appeared in one game for the Falcons in 2017 and was re-signed on a reserve/future contract in the offseason. However, it's apparent the team didn't envision much of a future for Tupou in the organization. If Tupou goes unclaimed off waivers, he would be free to immediately sign with any team outside of Atlanta.