Taniela Tupou: Waived by Atlanta
The Falcons waived Tupou on Wednesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Tupou appeared in one game for the Falcons in 2017 and was re-signed on a reserve/future contract in the offseason. However, it's apparent the team didn't envision much of a future for Tupou in the organization. If Tupou goes unclaimed off waivers, he would be free to immediately sign with any team outside of Atlanta.
More News
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...