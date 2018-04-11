The Falcons waived Tupou on Wednesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Tupou appeared in one game for the Falcons in 2017 and was re-signed on a reserve/future contract in the offseason. However, it's apparent the team didn't envision much of a future for Tupou in the organization. If Tupou goes unclaimed off waivers, he would be free to immediately sign with any team outside of Atlanta.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories