The Falcons waived Tupou on Thursday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Atlanta had signed Tupou off its practice squad a little over a week ago, with the defensive tackle logging seven defensive snaps in the team's Week 6 loss to the Dolphins. Though the Falcons seem to like Tupou's potential, the organization was willing to part with him after a more experienced backup defensive tackle in Ahtyba Rubin became available in free agency. If Tupou ultimately clears waivers, there's a good chance he'll be re-signed to the Falcons' practice squad.