Tupou was waived by the Falcons on Wednesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Tupou appeared in one game for the Falcons last season and was later signed to a reserve/future contract this past January. However, it's apparent the team has since decided to go in a different direction. The Washington product will now be subject to the league's waiver system. If he goes unclaimed, Tupou would then be immediately free to sign with any team outside of Atlanta.