The Browns released Carder (knee) on Tuesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Carder's dismissal ends his five-year stint in Cleveland after the 29-year-old joined the Browns on a waiver claim in September 2012. The TCU product served as a backup middle linebacker during his run in Cleveland, offering his most significant impact on the team's special-teams units. Carder was deemed expendable after the Browns reached agreement Monday with fellow linebacker Mychal Kendricks on a one-year deal.

