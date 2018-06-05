Tank Carder: Let go by Cleveland
The Browns released Carder (knee) on Tuesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Carder's dismissal ends his five-year stint in Cleveland after the 29-year-old joined the Browns on a waiver claim in September 2012. The TCU product served as a backup middle linebacker during his run in Cleveland, offering his most significant impact on the team's special-teams units. Carder was deemed expendable after the Browns reached agreement Monday with fellow linebacker Mychal Kendricks on a one-year deal.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking AFC North schedules
Tough AFC North defenses mean challenging outlooks for AFC North offenses, but one team has...
-
Ranking AFC East schedules
The Patriots figure to run away with the division, but will they run away with a favorable...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Ingram
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Michael Crabtree...
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Mailbag: New life for Marshall
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail and also looks...
-
Early 2018 Season Preview
Want to check out our Fantasy Football Draft Guide before it hits news stands? Here's how.