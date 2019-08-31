Tank Carradine: Let go by Miami
Carradine was cut by the Dolphins on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Carradine came into the offseason with nine regular season games under his belt the past two seasons, but failed to make an impression with the Dolphins. The veteran will look to earn a roster spot elsewhere.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps you decide...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Edelman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
McCoy cut — impact on Bills, other teams
Ben Gretch reacts to the news the Bills will release LeSean McCoy, including what it means...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Carson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...