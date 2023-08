The Dolphins waived Conner on Tuesday.

Conner opened training camp on Miami's PUP list with an undisclosed issue, but he was activated last Tuesday and will hit waivers without any injury designation. The 24-year-old tight end played almost exclusively on special teams over 13 appearances with the Dolphins during his 2022 rookie campaign. Should he go unclaimed, Conner will likely seek to join a team's practice squad prior to the regular season.