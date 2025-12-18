The Dolphins cut Conner from the practice squad Wednesday.

Conner was brought back by Miami on the practice squad in early November after being waived from the team's active roster, but he'll now be on the lookout for a team in need of depth at tight end. He appeared in each of the Dolphins' first nine games of the regular season, splitting his time between special teams and offense and accumulating nine catches (on 15 targets) for 91 yards.