The Dolphins cut Conner on Thursday.

Conner being cut is a clear sign that Miami expects Julian Hill (ankle) to be ready for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Bills. It could also be extrapolated that the team is encouraged by the pass-catching chops Greg Dulcich displayed during Week 9's loss to the Ravens, when he secured all five targets for 49 yards, or that the recovery of Darren Waller (pectoral) is proceeding on track. Across nine regular-season appearances with Miami, Conner mostly contributed as a blocker while hauling in nine of 15 targets for 91 yards.