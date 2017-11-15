Tanner Gentry: Joins Bears practice squad
Gentry landed on the Bears' practice squad Tuesday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports.
Gentry has bounced back and forth between the Bears' active roster and practice squad throughout the season. Outside of two receptions for 27-yards in Week 2, the rookie has failed to make much of an impression in the league so far. He will presumably stay on the team's practice squad until injures afford him another opportunity on the 53-man roster.
More News
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...