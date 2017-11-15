Gentry landed on the Bears' practice squad Tuesday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

Gentry has bounced back and forth between the Bears' active roster and practice squad throughout the season. Outside of two receptions for 27-yards in Week 2, the rookie has failed to make much of an impression in the league so far. He will presumably stay on the team's practice squad until injures afford him another opportunity on the 53-man roster.