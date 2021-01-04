Gentry was signed to Buffalo's practice squad Monday, Dante Lasting of the Bills' official site reports.
The high-flying Bills rely heavily on numerous wide receivers, so they're loading up on reserves heading into the playoffs and with Cole Beasley working through a knee issue. However, even though Gentry was a teammate of Josh Allen at Wyoming, the Bills signed Kenny Stills to the practice squad as well, and it would seem far more likely Stills would get the call if the team needs more help in the playoffs.