Tanner Gentry: Returns to Bears' practice squad
Gentry signed with the Bears' practice squad Thursday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
As expected, the Bears will keep Gentry within the organization after waiving him following Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Gentry caught two balls for 27 yards in the blowout loss. Gentry could be promoted again should Chicago need added depth at wide receiver at any point this season, but it's unlikely he makes much of an impact on the active roster.
