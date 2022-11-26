site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Tanner Gentry: Reverts to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Gentry reverted to the Bills' practice squad Friday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Gentry was elevated to the active roster ahead of Buffalo's matchup against the Lions on Thanksgiving. He played only two offensive snaps and was not targeted.
