Tanner Gentry: Signs with Bills practice squad
Gentry (knee) joined the Bills' practice squad Wednesday, Alec White of the team's official site reports.
Gentry was waived on Tuesday but rejoins the Bills organization after going unclaimed. He'll be an option for an in-season promotion to the roster should injuries strike Buffalo's receiving corps.
