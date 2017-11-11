Gentry was waived by the Bears on Saturday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Gentry had one reception for eight yards on three targets since rejoining the Bears in mid-October, and the Bears run-heavy offense made him essentially a nonfactor. The 22-year-old is expected to return to the team's practice squad, assuming he clears waivers.

