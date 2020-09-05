site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Tanner Hudson: Odd TE out in Tampa Bay
RotoWire Staff
Sep 4, 2020
The Buccaneers waived
Hudson on Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Hudson spent the entire 2019 season on the Buccaneers' active roster, but he was pushed out of the tight-end room after the addition of Rob Gronkowski. If he clears waivers, the team plans on retaining him on the practice squad.
