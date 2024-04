Knue is slated to sign with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent Sunday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Knue caught 50 passes for 479 yards and three touchdowns in his final season at Eastern Michigan and he'll now get a shot with the Buccaneers. The wide receiver is likely a long shot to stick around with the team in 2024, though he'll look to compete for a practice squad spot.