Tanner Lee: Cut by Jacksonville
Lee was waived by the Jaguars on Saturday, Phillip Heilman of the Athletic reports.
Lee, who was selected by the Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, has yet to make his regular season debut and will now look to latch on elsewhere. Jacksonville may elect to sign another running back to fill the vacant roster spot, as Alfred Blue (ankle) is slated to miss the upcoming week.
