Tanner Lee: Declares for 2018 Draft

Lee announced via Twitter on Thursday that he is declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft.

This comes as a bit of a surprise after Lee's up-and-down 2017 season with the Huskers, but as an older prospect, it does make some sense for him to try his luck in the upcoming draft rather than waiting another year. Lee, who will turn 23 before the combine, began his collegiate career at Tulane before transferring over to Nebraska, where he had to sit out a year before regaining his eligibility. At 6-4, 220, Lee has the look of an NFL player, but there are some warts to his game that'll give NFL scouts some pause. Lee never completed more than 57.5 percent of his passes in any of his three collegiate seasons, and his penchant for turning the ball over (16 INT in 2017) is concerning. To Lee's credit, he does have a strong arm and shows good touch on throws deep down the field, but the aforementioned decision-making issues are troublesome. As it stands, Lee appears primed to be a late Day 3 prospect at best, and he won't have the benefit of playing in an All-Star game like the Senior Bowl to endear himself to scouts.