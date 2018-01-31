Tanner Lee: Picks up Combine invite

Lee announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he received an invite to the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine.

This was the next logical step for the Nebraska quarterback after playing in the practices leading up to last week's Senior Bowl. Lee struggled a bit in the exhibition setting, however, going 8-for-19 for 86 yards and a pick. Still, Lee has enough tools to be considered for the Combine, so at least at this time there's a chance that he's still a draftable commodity for the later rounds. Lee (6-foot-4, 218 pounds) needs to show scouts that he can improve his accuracy after completing just 55.2 percent of his passes in his three-year college career, but he also has one of the best arms among quarterbacks participating in the Combine.