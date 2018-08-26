Tanner McEvoy: Let go by Seattle
The Seahawks waived McEvoy on Saturday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
A preseason star in 2016, McEvoy no longer made the cut in a crowded receiver room. He caught five passes for 113 yards last season, and he'll have plenty of time to find another team before Week 1 kicks off.
