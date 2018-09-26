The Dolphins placed McEvoy on waivers Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The former Wisconsin product has now been waived three times in the last month, as McEvoy has struggled to find his footing in the NFL as of late. He has 14 receptions for 253 yards and two scores across two seasons, and at just 25 years old, he should have a couple of potential suitors.

