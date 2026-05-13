Tanner McLachlan: Waived by Chargers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers waived McLachlan on Tuesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
McLachlan spent time on the Chargers' practice squad late last season but was never elevated to the active roster. The 27-year-old last appeared in an NFL game during the 2024 season with the Bengals, and he will look to join a new team ahead of the upcoming campaign.
More News
-
Chargers' Tanner McLachlan: Sticking around with Chargers•
-
Tanner McLachlan: Cut from practice squad•
-
Tanner McLachlan: Back to Chargers' practice squad•
-
Tanner McLachlan: Cut from Bolts' practice squad•
-
Tanner McLachlan: Signs with Chargers' practice squad•
-
Tanner McLachlan: Works out with Chargers•