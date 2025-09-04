Mordecai (undisclosed) was waived after reaching an injury settlement with the 49ers on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Mordecai was placed on injured reserve with the 49ers on Aug. 27 after suffering an undisclosed injury, which would've forced him to be sidelined for the season. Now that he's reached a settlement with San Francisco, the quarterback will be eligible to pass a physical and sign elsewhere in an attempt to play in 2025.