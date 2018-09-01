Tanner Vallejo: Cut by Buffalo
The Bills have released Vallejo, Ian Rapoport of NFL Networkk reports.
Vallejo, the team's sixth-rounder in 2017, was losing the battle to veteran Julian Stanford to be the backup middle linebacker to starter Tremaine Edmunds, and even a minor injury to Stanford couldn't save him. He'll look for a depth/special teams role elsewhere.
