The Bills have released Vallejo, Ian Rapoport of NFL Networkk reports.

Vallejo, the team's sixth-rounder in 2017, was losing the battle to veteran Julian Stanford to be the backup middle linebacker to starter Tremaine Edmunds, and even a minor injury to Stanford couldn't save him. He'll look for a depth/special teams role elsewhere.

