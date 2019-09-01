Arizona waived Vallejo on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Vallejo played in 13 games for Cleveland last season, logging 27 total tackles, a forced fumble and 275 snaps on special teams. The 24-year-old was originally claimed by Arizona in early February, but now will have to look for another opportunity elsewhere.

