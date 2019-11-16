Play

Vallejo was waived by the Redskins on Saturday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports .

Vallejo was primarily a special teams contributor for the Redskins, but he was let go in order for the team to add additional depth at wide receiver. He is a candidate to land back on their practice squad assuming he clears waivers.

