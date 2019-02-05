Tanner Vallejo: Waived by Cleveland
Vallejo (hamstring) was waived by the Browns on Monday.
Vallejo appeared in 13 games for the Browns this season, playing 145 defensive snaps and 275 special teams snaps while totaling 27 tackles and a forced fumble on the year. He'll look to recover from the hamstring injury that forced him to end the season on IR and catch on with another team in 2019.
