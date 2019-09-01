Mizzell went unclaimed on waivers and signed with New Orleans' practice squad Sunday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayunereports.

Mizzell had a series of quiet performances over the preseason with the Bears and was released Saturday. The 25-year-old shifted back and forth from running back and receiver over the course of the preseason but ultimately couldn't stick to the Bears' roster as either.

